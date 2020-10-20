Just A Throwback Of Pilates Girl Kareena Kapoor Planking Away With Her Trainer

Highlights Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor takes her fitness regime very seriously. The reason we brought this up today is because celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who happens to be Kareena Kapoor's trainer, shared a throwback picture of herself along with the actress on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from one the Pilates session that the duo did together. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen in a plank position with utmost ease. Sharing the throwback picture on social media, Namrata Purohit wrote "Another throwback! Planking away in our Pilates Girl tops. I enjoyed every class so much! Miss this."

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga and Pilates. Earlier this year, celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria shared a throwback video from one of the sessions, where the 40-year-old actress could be seen doing back-to-back Suryanamaskars. "Throwback to the time when travelling to Kareena Kapoor and making her do dozens of Suryanamaskars were just the beginning of our high intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The actress' upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.