Just A Pic Of Shraddha Kapoor Acing The Art Of Balancing

Shraddha Kapoor, who swears by yoga, shared a picture from a session on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the caption, Shraddha Kapoor wrote what fitness means to her. "Focusing on health and wellness has been an intrinsic part of my life. It helps me find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya," wrote the actress. She added, "Shunya as in zero. And for me, the ultimate spiritual achievement! The state of Shunya is returning to our original state where we are full of positivity, purity and goodness! All smiles and happy." She signed off the post saying, "That's the #PowerOfShunya."

Earlier, she posted this video from her work out session and she wrote: "Home fitness with Praveen and Maahek Nair. Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since ABCD 2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing .#HomeWorkout #FitnessFun #HealthIsWealth."

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the Naagin trilogy. She will also star in Luv Ranjan's untitled film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan, Aashiqui 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Ek Villain, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She has also featured in films such as Stree, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others. She was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3, in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.