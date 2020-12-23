Just A Pic Of Navya Naveli Nanda And Brother Agastya Chilling Together

Navya Nanda with Agastya. (courtesy: navyananda)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently made her Instagram profile public and treated her Instafam to pictures from different facets of her life. Navya Nanda's verified Instagram profile has over 94,000 followers as of now. On Wednesday, she shared a greyscale picture of herself along with her brother Agastya Nanda on her Instagram stories. The brother-sister duo's swag is just off the charts as they pose for the picture. "Me and mini," Navya Naveli Nanda simply captioned her Instagram story. Just like Navya, Agastya too made his Instagram profile public recently.

Screenshot of Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story.

Navya and Agastya Nanda frequently make appearances on Shweta's post and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of their posts here:

Navya and Agastya Nanda have some impeccable genes. They are the grandchildren of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Their uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated Bollywood actors. Navya started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University this year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London in 2019. Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author in 2018 with the book Paradise Tower.