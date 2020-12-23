Jaya Bachchan And Grandson Agastya Nanda's Day Out In Mumbai. See Pics

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bollywoodfeverarabic)

Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan and her grandson Agastya Nanda occupied a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after they were photographed together in Mumbai on Tuesday. Jaya Bachchan and Agastya, who went shopping yesterday, were spotted stepping out of a story in the city. Jaya Bachchan was wearing a multi-coloured kurta and orange palazzo, which she paired with a maroon dupatta and a clutch. Agastya opted for a casual outfit - a peach t-shirt, denims and a pair of white sneakers. The duo were also sporting face masks. Pictures of the actress and her grandson are trending incessantly on social media with several fan pages resharing them on their respective profiles.

Check out Jaya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda's pictures from their day out:

Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda are the children of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while Agastya was born in 2000.

Jaya Bachchan isn't on social media but we often get glimpses of the actress on husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta's respective Instagram profiles.

Recently, Big B shared a picture from the sets of an ad shoot, where Jaya Bachchan and Shweta can be seen accompanying him.

On their anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan posted priceless pictures from their wedding album, in which Jaya Bachchan looks gorgeous. Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda also shared throwback photos of their parents to wish them on their special day. Take a look:

Jaya Bachchan, star of films like Guddi, Abhimaan, Mili, Kora Kagaz and Nauker, was last seen in a cameo role in Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's 2016 film Ki And Ka. She has also been honoured with Padma Shri.