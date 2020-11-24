Happiness Is Seeing 'Family At Work'. Amitabh Bachchan's Smile Says It All

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Workaholic Amitabh Bachchan had a great time at work recently and what made it extra special was that he was joined by a few members of his family. Big B, who never fails to share highlights of the day on social media, posted a selfie on Instagram, in which he can be seen smiling ear to ear. Happiness is meeting family members at work and Big B's smile appears to say it all. In the selfie, Big B has managed to rope in glimpses of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wife Jaya Bachchan, both of who can be seen sporting face masks as precautionary measures. "Family at work," Big B captioned her photo.

Big B, who is known for pulling off unusually long hours at work, encouraged his Instafam to stay motivated with this post shared on his way to work: "Off to work... a long day like every day... stay safe .. you are not alone... we are all in this together and shall remain together to fight... love you all."

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and so did his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Big B was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after over three weeks while Abhishek too returned home in a few weeks. Recovered, they both have resumed their work schedules since then.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. His line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. Big B will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.