Looking Back, Amitabh Bachchan Is Cracking Up At His Own Fashion Sense

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

Highlights Big B shared a throwback photo of himself

He can be seen sporting a shirt with bell sleeves

"When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers," he wrote

Every now and then, Amitabh Bachchan shares his thoughts on fashion trends of the past and present. Having spent 51 years in Bollywood, Mr Bachchan has seen fashion trends come and go and even make a comeback. Late night on Monday, he picked the topic of flared sleeves to have a good laugh over. Bell sleeves, paired with bell bottoms, were quite a rage in the seventies. Mr Bachchan, who made his Bollywood debut with 1971 movie Saat Hindustani, took a trip down memory lane and dug out a black-and-white photo of himself rocking the flared sleeves trend. The 78-year-old actor added this ROFL caption to his post: "When it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers... but flared sleeves as well."

Replying to a user who asked when exactly the photo was clicked, Mr Bachchan said: "Jab phaile hui patloon aur phaili huia aastinein hua karti thein." LOL.

Mr Bachchan once wrote about regretting his decision of getting rid of his old, retro sunglasses. In his tweet, he explained why: "Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did all mine). All of them repeat in time... This pic was in the 70s and I see many similar glares in fashion now, particularly on my dear friend and super star Ranveer Singh."

never ever get rid of your old sun glares ( i did all mine ) .. all of them repeat in time .. this pic was in the 70's .. and I see many similar glares in fashion now .. particularly on my dear friend and super star RANVEER SINGH !!!!❤️❤️😀😀 https://t.co/aBzWuuPeOZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2019

Last year, Big B wrote about a certain sea creature not approving of his swim-trunk-and-tee outfit. Later, he told Shah Rukh Khan in a talk show: "I made a huge mistake by posting the photo. When I had gone to Mauritius for the first time, I went for swimming and there was a person who took this photo with me."

T 3076 - ..... the beachcomber in Mauritius .. my first visit .. in a delegation .. what a moment .. unforgettable !! ... moments later after this picture went into the sea and got stung by that fish that stings .. don't know the name.. guess it didn't approve my outfit .. !! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmkyMhoHw0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2019

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya, were diagnosed with COVID-19. They have recovered since then. In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. He is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. His line-up of movies includes films such as Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. Big B will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.