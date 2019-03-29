Amitabh Bachchan's Advice On Seventies Fashion Has A Ranveer Singh Connection

Amitabh Bachchan in a throwback picture from the Seventies. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

If you were planning to throw away your old sun glasses, we'd suggest you to check out Amitabh Bachchan's post before you make up your mind. Why, you ask? Well, the 76-year-old actor shared a piece of fashion advice on his Twitter account. On Friday, Big B chanced upon a throwback picture shared by a fan, in which the actor could be seen wearing a pair of retro shades. Now, Mr Bachchan, couldn't help but share the picture on his Twitter handle and he hinted that the fashion cycle keeps repeating itself. The actor revealed that the picture was taken in the Seventies and added how his "dear friend" Ranveer Singh is frequently seen sporting similar glares nowadays.

"Never ever get rid of your old sun glares (I did all mine). All of them repeat in time... This pic was in the 70s and I see many similar glares in fashion now, particularly on my dear friend and super star Ranveer Singh."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

never ever get rid of your old sun glares ( i did all mine ) .. all of them repeat in time .. this pic was in the 70's .. and I see many similar glares in fashion now .. particularly on my dear friend and super star RANVEER SINGH !!!!https://t.co/aBzWuuPeOZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2019

Mr Bachchan has not worked with Ranveer Singh as of now but the actor is often seen expressing his admiration for the actor. In an interview earlier this year, Big B told Zoom that he watched Ranveer's Gully Boy 10 times to match up to the 33-year-old actor. "I actually saw Gully Boy 10 times to be able to match or even come near Ranveer Singh. I met him last night and I told him, 'thank you so much, Ranveer. I've copied you and I tried to copy you and I failed miserably," Mr Bachchan said.

Big B, a self-confessed Ranveer Singh fan had even sent a hand-written letter to the actor after watching Gully Boy. Ranveer acknowledged Mr Bachchan's letter through an Instagram post.

This is what we are talking about:

Amitabh Bachchan's last release was Sujoy Ghosh's Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu. Mr Bachchan has Jhund and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

