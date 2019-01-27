This Is What Happened When Amitabh Bachchan 'Bumped Into Electric, Eclectic' Ranveer Singh. See Pics

During the rehearsals for an event in Mumbai on Republic Day, Amitabh Bachchan met Ranveer Singh

January 27, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan with Ranveer Singh (Image courtesy SrBachchan)


  1. Big B shared several photos from the meeting on social media
  2. "Wow, two great souls sharing the stage," read a comment
  3. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan

What happened when Amitabh Bachchan "bumped into" an "eclectic" and "electric" Ranveer Singh? The result were these million dollar pictures which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. During the rehearsals for an event in Mumbai on Republic Day, Big B met Ranveer and the 76-year-old actor could not resist himself from sharing glimpses from their meeting on social media. "Rehearsals for the police function and bumping into the electric, eclectic Ranveer Singh," Amitabh Bachchan captioned his Instagram post. Replying to Amitabh Bachchan's post, Ranveer wrote: "Electric, eclectic, love it. It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T." In one of the picture, Ranveer can be seen giving a bear hug to the megastar.

The Internet was exhilarated to see Big B and Ranveer share the frame. "Wow, two great souls sharing the stage. It's going to be fun," "Two legends together . Always a treat to watch you. Have a wonderful year ahead," and "He is truly electric, eclectic and you are a maestro sir," were some of the comments on the picture.

 

 

Amitabh Bachchan, who shared several photos from the meeting on Twitter, wrote: "On Republic Day, a victory as surgical as any strike and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. The meeting with the electric Ranveer Singh."

 

 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan, his first collaboration with Aamir Khan. Big B has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the glory of his blockbuster film Simmba, will be next seen Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film is set to hit the screens on February 14.

