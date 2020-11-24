In Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Maldives Pic, Navya Naveli Nanda's Comment Steals The Show

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra in the Maldives (courtesy therealarmaanjain)

Highlights Armaan shared a few pics from his Maldives getaway

"My kind of Monday," he wrote

Navya Naveli Nanda left a comment

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is the queen of ROFL comments on Instagram. Navya, who maintains a private profile on Instagram, is often spotted leaving quirky comments on her friends and family members' social media posts. She recently did something similar on her uncle Armaan Jain's Maldives photos. "My kind of Monday," Armaan Jain captioned a stunning photo from his Maldives getaway on Instagram and this was Navya's response: "Chacha chachi take Maldives." LOL. "The series is back, love ya," responded Armaan. Take a look at Armaan and Anissa's photo and the ROFL Instagram exchange below.

Navya Naveli stole the show on Armaan Jain's Maldives post and how.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Ritu Nanda (maternal grandmother), who was the sister of Rima Jain - Armaan and Aadar Jain's mother. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan's daughter) is married to Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda. Armaan and Aadar Jain are Ranbir, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's cousins.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain is also in the Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria. The duo have carefully avoided posting photos of them together but have filled up their Instagram with photos such as these.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra had a big fat wedding in Mumbai in February this year, which was attended by the crème-de-la-crème of Bollywood. Tara Sutaria was Aadar Jain's plus one at the wedding. Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra are often spotted catching up together at Kapoors' get-togethers - from Ganesh Chaturthi parties to Karwa Chauth celebrations.