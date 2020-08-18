Just A Pic Of Anupam Kher With Goodfellas Robert De Niro And Martin Scorsese

Anupam Kher shared this image. (courtesy: anupamkher )

What goes into the making of a perfect photograph? Let's just say that it features a Hollywood star par excellence, a Bollywood veteran and a highly accomplished film director. Simply put, take a look at Anupam Kher's latest Instagram entry. If you still need another hint, we are here to help. The two men (standing next to Anupam Kher) in the picture made about nine films together and their dialogue "you talking to me?" remains evergreen. Yes, we are talking about Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. As Robert De Niro celebrated his 77th birthday on Monday, his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Anupam Kher, like every year, shared a greeting on his Instagram profile.

Anupam Kher, in his post, wished the Taxi Driver actor and revealed that the pictures and videos happen to be from his 75th birthday celebrations in New York, where Anupam Kher stayed for a while. "Happy Birthday to my friend and world's best actor Robert De Niro. May God give him all the happiness and peace in the world. It was such an honour and a priviledge to be part of his birthday celebrations two years back in New York. Jai Ho," wrote Anupam Kher. He accompanied the post with the hashtags #Legend #Actor #Bestest and #Friend.

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher celebrated his birthday in New York with Robert De Niro. Sharing a post on social media, he wrote: "Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the God of acting Robert De Niro. Third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent."

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

In terms of work, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered, in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.