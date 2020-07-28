'My Most Priceless Possession': Anupam Kher Reveals The Story Behind This Pic With Robert De Niro

Anupam Kher shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher's latest post on Instagram is about his "most priceless possession" - a picture with Hollywood's renowned actor Robert De Niro. Anupam Kher worked with Robert De Niro in 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper as leads. Since then, he has been sharing pictures from his memorable meetings with The Godfather star. On Tuesday, Anupam Kher shared one such photo from his album, which features him and the acting legend posing in the same way, and revealed the story behind it. He also shared why working with Robert De Niro in the David O Russell-directed film was like a dream come true for him.

Anupam Kher started his post like this: "Story of this pic: There won't be a single actor in the world, aspiring or established, who won't be an ardent fan of this phenomenal legendary actor, Robert De Niro. As a drama school student, I had done a special paper on two of his earlier films - Mean Streets (1973) and Taxi Driver (1976). Never in my wildest dreams had I ever thought way back in 1977 that one day I will get an opportunity of not only working with him in Silver Linings Playbook but will also have the good fortune of calling him my friend. This picture was shot in his apartment in New York by David O Russell, director of Silver Linings Playbook."

The 65-year-old actor then revealed how he and Robert De Niro ended up giving the same pose for the camera. "As always I had requested for a picture and as always, he was obliging. At that moment I thought it will be cool to point my finger in appreciation towards the legend in the picture. And then in almost slow motion, I saw his hand going up and pointing his finger towards me in the similar manner. Miraculously David clicked the picture at that very moment. And I registered my name in the history with this pic. For me, this will always be my most priceless possession," Anupam Kher added. He also used the names of Robert De Niro's popular films in the hashtag - #TaxiDriver #GodFather #RagingBull #CapeFear #NewYorkNewYork #AnalyseThis #Awakening #TheIntern and #TheIrishman.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here:

Anupam Kher, who turned 65 on March 7 this year, celebrated his birthday with Robert De Niro in New York, where he was living till he moved back to India, right before the nation-ride lockdown was imposed. He shared a video from his birthday celebrations, in which the Hollywood star can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" to him as he cuts the cake. "Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the 'God of acting Robert De Niro' third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent," Anupam Kher captioned the video.

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

And here's what Anupam Kher shared from his birthday parties in 2018 and 2019, one of which was hosted by Robert De Niro.

Thank you #BarryRosenstein & #Lizanne for hosting an exclusive party for my birthday at your home in New York. I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend #RobertDeNiro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it. pic.twitter.com/3yipxjU3Mu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2019

Anupam Kher is best-known for his performances in films such as Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Special 26, to name a few. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.