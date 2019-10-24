When Anupam Kher Met 'The Ultimate Godfather Of Actors' Robert De Niro. See Pics

Anupam Kher shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, who is currently staying in New York, met Hollywood actor Robert De Niro during a fundraising event on Thursday and posted pictures with him on social media. In his post, the actor described Mr De Niro as his "friend" and "the ultimate Godfather of actors," alluding to Robert De Niro's iconic Godfather series (more on that later). Sharing a set of pictures, in which Anupam Kher can be seen posing with Robert De Niro and greeting him, the 64-year-old actor wrote: "It is always such a pleasure to meet my friend and the ultimate #Godfather of actors Robert De Niro. Recently watched him in The Irishman and Joker. The icon continues to rule the movie world for almost 47 years. Jai Ho to him and to his passion for cinema and arts."

Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher were attending the fundraising event by Safe Water Network, a New York-based NGO. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Robert De Niro featured in the second part of the Godfather series as Vito Corleone, an infamous mafia. Other than Robert De Niro, the Godfather films also starred Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, John Cazale, Talia Shire and Morgana King among others.

This is not the first time Anupam Kher has shared pictures of the Taxi Driver actor. Last month, Anupam Kher Instagrammed a couple of pictures of himself, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, who has directed The Irishman, from the New York Film Festival. "My life is made! If you are an actor, can anything get bigger than this? Thank you dear Robert De Niro and New York Film Festival for inviting me to the world premiere of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. The film is an epic. Spectacular. Heartbreaking. To see my all-time favourite actors go through millions of varied emotions is a masterclass for actors all over the world. And meeting Al Pacino, Joe Pesci with my dearest friend Robert De Niro was surreal. What a start to a great film festival. Jai Ho," he captioned his post.

Check it out:

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered.

