Anupam Kher Celebrates Birthday With Robert De Niro In New York 'Third Year In A Row'

Anupam Kher, who is currently living in New York, had fabulous birthday celebrations in the Big Apple, courtesy a lunch with Robert De Niro. The veteran actor, who turned 65 on March 7, had sent an invitation to Hollywood legend and his co-star Robert De Niro, asking him to join him on his birthday. And Robert De Niro was happy to accept the invitation. Anupam Kher, who had a cake-cutting session with The Godfather star singing "Happy Birthday" to him, shared a video of the celebrations on Twitter. "Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the 'God of acting Robert De Niro' third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent."

"Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap (This is the daddy of 'Anything can happen')," Mr Kher added in his birthday-special video. Take a look at it here:

Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent. pic.twitter.com/wUHEUjffAu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2020

In 2018, Anupam Kher's 63rd birthday party was hosted by Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower in New York, when the actor posted this: "Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' moment."

Last year, Anupam Kher caught up with Robert De Niro on an exclusive birthday party hosted for him. "I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend Robert De Niro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it," Mr Kher had tweeted.

Thank you #BarryRosenstein & #Lizanne for hosting an exclusive party for my birthday at your home in New York. I had a great time. And to be able to spend my birthday 2nd year in a tow with my friend #RobertDeNiro is stuff made out of dreams. His warm hug has a blessing in it. pic.twitter.com/3yipxjU3Mu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2019

Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro co-starred in 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook, featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper as leads. Since then, the two acting legends have caught up in New York every now and then.

And when #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR. pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2017

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the films The Accidental Prime Minister and One Day: Justice Delivered.