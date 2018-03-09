Robert De Niro Sings At Anupam Kher's Surprise Birthday Party He Hosted

Highlights
Thank you Grace and Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. #RobertDeNiro #GodOfActing #AllDreamsComeTrue #GodIsReallyKind #ShimlaToNewYork
For the uninitiated, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai was an inspirational talk show hosted by Anupam Kher, in which he invited celebrities to talk about their life-altering events.
Anupam Kher, who currently heads the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was also invited for lunch at Robert De Niro's home last year in June. This is what Anupam Kher had posted then:
And when #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR. pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2017
Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaary and his upcoming films are Hotel Mumbai and The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name. Anupam Kher will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.