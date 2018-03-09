Robert De Niro Sings At Anupam Kher's Surprise Birthday Party He Hosted

Anupam Kher said that because of Robert De Niro his birthday became the "biggest highlight" of his "entire life"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2018 13:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Robert De Niro Sings At Anupam Kher's Surprise Birthday Party He Hosted

Anupam Kher with Robert De Niro in New York. (Image courtesy: Anupam Kher)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Robert De Niro and his wife dined with Anupam Kher in New York
  2. "Thank you for my ultimate Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moment," he said
  3. Anupam Kher celebrated his 63rd birthday on March 7
Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower hosted a surprise birthday dinner for actor Anupam Kher at their New York home, which the Saaransh actor said was his "ultimate Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moment." Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher co-starred in David O Russell's 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. Anupam Kher shared a video from his 63rd birthday dinner party, in which Robert De Niro and his wife can be seen singing a birthday song for him. "Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moment," Anupam Kher said.
 


For the uninitiated, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai was an inspirational talk show hosted by Anupam Kher, in which he invited celebrities to talk about their life-altering events.

Anupam Kher, who currently heads the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was also invited for lunch at Robert De Niro's home last year in June. This is what Anupam Kher had posted then:
 

Comments
In 2013, Anupam Kher had invited Robert De Niro to his school (Actor Prepares) where the Raging Bull actor met Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Anupam Kher was last seen in Aiyaary and his upcoming films are Hotel Mumbai and The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name. Anupam Kher will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Trending

anupam kherrobert de niro

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EuthanasiaChandrababu NaiduDonald TrumpAarushi TalwarAkhilesh YadavManik Sarkar

................................ Advertisement ................................