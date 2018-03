Robert De Niro Sings At Anupam Kher's Surprise Birthday Party He Hosted

Highlights Robert De Niro and his wife dined with Anupam Kher in New York "Thank you for my ultimate Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai moment," he said Anupam Kher celebrated his 63rd birthday on March 7

And when #GodOfActing#RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR. pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 19, 2017

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower hosted a surprise birthday dinner for actor Anupam Kher at their New York home, which theactor said was his "ultimatemoment." Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher co-starred in David O Russell's 2012 film. Anupam Kher shared a video from his 63rd birthday dinner party, in which Robert De Niro and his wife can be seen singing a birthday song for him. "Thank you Grace and Mr Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimatemoment," Anupam Kher said.For the uninitiated,was an inspirational talk show hosted by Anupam Kher, in which he invited celebrities to talk about their life-altering events.Anupam Kher, who currently heads the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) , was also invited for lunch at Robert De Niro's home last year in June. This is what Anupam Kher had posted then: In 2013, Anupam Kher had invited Robert De Niro to his school (Actor Prepares) where theactor met Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.Anupam Kher was last seen inand his upcoming films areand, based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name. Anupam Kher will play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh