Juhi Chawla's 'Funny But Sweet Memory' Of Aamir Khan's Gift On Andaz Apna Apna Set

Juhi Chawla shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Highlights Juhi Chawla celebrated her 52nd birthday on Wednesday She recalled a funny incident from the sets of Andaz Apna Apna Juhi Chawla was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Actress Juhi Chawla, who turned 52 on Wednesday, revealed in an interview to Hindustan Times what her friend Aamir Khan gave her as a birthday gift on the sets of the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Don't get your hopes up as it was just a "small chocolate." Yes! The actress told the publication that she was "excited" when Aamir Khan brought a gift for her but her excitement soon turned into surprise when Aamir "took out a small chocolate" and gave her as the gift. Juhi Chawla appeared in a cameo role in the cult comedy, which also featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles.

Recalling the "funny but sweet memory" from the film's set, Juhi told Hindustan Times: "Aamir came over to wish me and said, 'I have got a gift for you.' I was super excited and he took out a small chocolate and gave me... I was like what? This is the gift. It was funny but a sweet memory that remained with me as a special memory."

Andaz Apna Apna is really an iconic film with hilarious scenes. In one of the funny sequences, Amar (played by Aamir) dreams of romancing film star Juhi Chawla (who featured as herself in the film). Other than Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla have co-starred in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Daulat Ki Jung, Love Love Love, Tum Mere Ho, Aatank Hi Aatank, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Ishq among others.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga along with Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.