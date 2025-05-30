Johnny Lever Reacts To Paresh Rawal's Exit From <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>: <i>"Mazaa Nahi Aayega Unke Bina"</i>

Veteran comedian and actor Johnny Lever isn't sure whether Hera Pheri 3 would be as fun as it could be without Paresh Rawal as the bespectacled bumbling Babu Bhaiya. After Rawal announced his exit from the film in an X post on May 18, his film's co-star and producer Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore. Lever, who was part of the popular comedy franchise's Hera Pheri 2, in a new interview has urged Rawal to "solve the matter" and come back. What Lever is the latest film personality to speak up about the feud between Rawal and Kumar over the former's exit from Hera Pheri 3. Kumar is also attached to the film as a producer. He has served served a legal notice to Rawal, claiming Rs 25 crore in damages. Lever asked the two actors to make up for the sake of ardent Hera Pheri fans as the new film won't be any fun without Rawal's Babu Bhaiya. "Mujhe lagta hai ki kar lena chahiye unko film, baithke baat karein, matter solve karein kyunki fans bohut miss karenge Paresh ji ko film mein, maza nahi aayega na waisa unke bina. To baat karke solve karlena chahiye, meri nazar mein to yahi sahi hai (I think he should do the film. They should sit down and have a discussion, solve the matter because fans will miss Paresh ji a lot in the film. It would be no fun without him anyway. So, they should talk and find a solution, in my opinion this would be right)" Lever told Times Now. Lever will also star in Hera Pheri 3, he revealed. "Mujhe bhi Hera Pheri ki dhamki aa chuki hai, ki aap booked ho (I've been warned that I'm already booked for Hera Pheri.") Who Said What? At the trailer launch of Housefull 5, Kumar spoke about his bond with Rawal as a friend and frequent collaborator, adding that the matter will be handled legally. "I have worked with him for last 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor. I really admire him. I don't think this is the right place where I am going to talk about it. It's a serious matter. The matter is going to be handled by the court. So, I think I am not going to speak about it here," he had said. After Kumar initiated legal action against Rawal, the latter in an interview with Mid-Day said he had informed director Priyadarshan and other actors about his exit. But, in separate interviews, the director and Suniel Shetty expressed their "shock" over the news. In A Nutshell Lever said he wants Rawal and Kumar to resolve their differences so that the former can return to the cast of Hera Pheri 3. Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the 2000 cult comedy film Hera Pheri. Phir Hera Pheri, the second installment of the franchise, was released in 2006. Also read | Why Paresh Rawal Quit Hera Pheri: No Script, Flaky Details, And A Whole Lot Of Friction