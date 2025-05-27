Akshay Kumar, finally, broke his silence over Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, which created havoc in the world of showbiz. On Tuesday, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar was asked to comment on Paresh Rawal's exit. The journalist said that fans on social media called the film veteran "foolish" for walking out of the film.

Correcting him Akshay Kumar's first response was, "Using this kind of words for my colleague, like 'Foolish', I wouldn't appreciate. That's not right."

Sharing his strong bond with Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar told the media, "I have worked with him for last 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor. I really admire him. I don't think this is the right place where I am going to talk about it. It's a serious matter. The matter is going to be handled by the court. So, I think I am not going to speak about it here."

The controversy around Hera Pheri 3 erupted after Akshay Kumar sued the actor for Rs 25 crore following his exit. Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the film over an X post on May 18. Later in an interview with Mid-Day, Paresh Rawal said he had informed director Priyadarshan and other actors from the film about his exit, while, the director and Suniel Shetty expressed their "shock" over the actor's exit.

Amid the ongoing legal procedures throughout the last week, Paresh Rawal shared an X post about his rightful exit on May 25. "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

Later in the day, Rawal's lawyers issued a detailed statement addressing the circumstances of his departure from the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

They told IANS, "Admittedly, they did not deliver the story, screenplay and also a draft of a long form agreement which was fundamental to the engagement of our client. In the absence of these and also since Mr. Nadiadwala, the producer of the original films, issued notice to our client and raised issues on the making of the film, our client chose to exit and returned the money with interest by terminating the Term sheet."

The lawyers' statement clarified Rawal's stance and addressed his contractual obligations. It confirmed that the actor returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakh, along with interest, to Akshay Kumar's production house.

Hera Pheri 3 is the sequel to the 2000 cult comedy film Hera Pheri. The second instalment of the franchise was released in 2006.