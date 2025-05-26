Why Paresh Rawal Quit <i>Hera Pheri</i>: No Script, Flaky Details, And A Whole Lot Of Friction

The iconic Hera Pheri franchise has run into yet another controversy - this time involving the unexpected exit of actor Paresh Rawal, who portrayed the fan-favourite character Baburao. The situation has since escalated into a legal dispute, raising questions about creative control, contractual clarity, and an increasingly fragile relationship between Rawal and co-star Akshay Kumar.

No Script, No Clarity - Just A Poster Shoot?

Sources close to the development say Rawal's discomfort stemmed from the absence of a bound script or a clear narration of his character's arc. Despite being part of a promotional shoot that was widely circulated as the trio's grand return - Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Rawal - the actor had not received details about his role or its length in the film.

While the announcement suggested full-scale production was imminent, insiders claim Hera Pheri 3 had no locked screenplay at the time, which raised red flags for Rawal.

Legal Dispute: Breach of Trust or Lack of Contract?

Akshay Kumar's production banner, Cape of Good Films, served a legal notice to Rawal, claiming damages of Rs 25 crore. They argue that Rawal accepted a Rs 11 lakh signing amount, committed to the film, and later withdrew, disrupting timelines and planning.

However, Rawal's legal team maintains there was no signed agreement, no narration, and no finalised script. According to them, the actor returned the signing amount with 15% interest well before any legal communication from Cape of Good Films. They've called the suit "unfounded" and suggested Rawal had every right to exit a project that was not formally binding.

Franchise Rights Tussle: Another Layer Of Conflict

What complicates matters further is the dispute over who holds the rights to the Hera Pheri brand. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, who launched the original film in 2000, is believed to have reclaimed the intellectual property rights. His team had allegedly warned Akshay Kumar and others against publicly promoting any new instalment without legal clearance.

This ongoing battle over IP rights may have contributed to Rawal's hesitation, especially if the project was being developed in a murky legal environment.

Past Friction? The OMG 2 Factor

Though not directly linked, some believe the signs of a rift between Rawal and Kumar began surfacing earlier. In OMG 2 - a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! that starred both actors - Rawal was noticeably absent. Akshay Kumar featured in a supporting but central role as a divine messenger and co-produced the film. Rawal, who led the original, was not part of the sequel, possibly reflecting a deeper creative divergence.

Creative Reservations: 'Don't Want to Repeat the Same Mistakes'

In previous interviews, Rawal had expressed dissatisfaction with how Phir Hera Pheri (2006) shifted away from the grounded humour of the original. Sources say he was cautious about history repeating itself - a big reason he demanded a proper script and clarity before giving a green light to Hera Pheri 3.

Without those assurances, and with multiple producers claiming control of the franchise, Rawal opted to step away.

Industry Reacts: A Missing Piece

Suniel Shetty, who plays Shyam in the franchise, publicly expressed shock over Rawal's exit. Director Priyadarshan also hinted that the chemistry between the trio cannot be replicated. With one of the key characters now gone, the future of Hera Pheri 3 hangs in the balance.