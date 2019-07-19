Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Honeymoon Video Is Cracking Up The Internet. What 'Do Epic S**t' Really Means

Joe Jonas with wife Sophie Turner. (Image courtesy: jophieupdates)

Highlights Joe and Sophie shared several picture and videos from their honeymoon Joe married Sophie in Paris after their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas Sophie was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Joe Jonas, who is honeymooning with Sophie Turner in Maldives, summed up his trip with pictures and videos on his Instagram page, one of which cracked up the singer's Instafam. In the said clip, Joe Jonas shared the view from his stay at the Soneva resorts in Maldives, described by model Arthur Kulkov as, "Poop with a view." Several Instagram users posted ROFL emoticons and comments such as, "Man, I'm dead with the last video" and "the last one of you pooping with that view." The 'unexpected' video (as many Instagram users wrote in the comments thread) also received comments like, "The most epic s**t of all time," and "Only Joe would take a video of him taking a s**t with a nice view."

Here's Joe Jonas' now viral post (swipe left for the aforementioned clip):

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrived in the Maldives shortly after their formal wedding in France. Sophie and Joe exchanged wedding vows at a chapel in Paris after two days of continuous celebrations, including a boat party and a rehearsal dinner.

Before their wedding in France, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Joe and Sophie were attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas when the wedding took place.

Sophie Turner recently received her first Emmy nomination for her role on popular television show Game Of Thrones. She was last seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Joe Jonas is looking forward to the Happiness Begins tour with his brothers Kevin and Nick.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.