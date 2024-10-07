Advertisement

Jigra Title Track: Vedang Raina's High-Power Vocals Remind Us To Find Courage

Written by Varun Grover and composed by Achint, the song perfectly captures the theme of the movie

<i>Jigra</i> Title Track: Vedang Raina's High-Power Vocals Remind Us To Find Courage

As audience excitement around Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming movie Jigra is piquing, the makers have released the much-anticipated title track of the movie on Monday. The song is set on a stage giving the feels of a concert where Raina performs to a crowd cheering for him. Talking about staying resilient and not losing hope, the song has garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube in just 4 hours. This is the second song that Vedang Raina has lent his voice to for the movie.

Vedang Raina shared the song on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Dikha de Jigra, ki ab jo teri baari ho! #JigraTitleTrack out now, sung by yours truly." The comments section was filled with praise and excitement in no time. One user wrote, "You were born to be a rock star, can't wait to see Jigra, unbelievable acting skills!", while another wrote, "Unreal experience!! @vedangraina you're amazing." Janhvi Kapoor also commented on the post saying "A star is born" and added a fire emoji.

Penned by Varun Grover and composed by Achint, this is an upbeat and peppy number with a soul. It perfectly captures the theme of the movie where we see a sibling who is ready to go to any extent to save her brother when he receives a death sentence.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in important roles. Set for theatrical release on October 11, the film is produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Jigra, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
