<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Second Monday Result Of Jr NTR's Film

Devara: Part 1 saw a spike in its box office numbers on its second Sunday. On Day 10, the Kortala Siva directorial collected ₹12.25 crore across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 37.51% on October 6. To date, the film has amassed a total of ₹243.1 crore in the domestic market, the report added. Devara: Part 1 has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Headlined by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh, Talluri Rameswari, Kalaiyarasan and Shruti Marathe are also part of the project.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the second-weekend box office figures of Devara: Part 1. He wrote, “#Devara slipped on [second] Friday, but recovered the shortfall over the weekend, on Saturday - Sunday... Should accumulate as much as it can, before the #Dussehra releases arrive. [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 3.60 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 58.47 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Mentioning the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “#Devara biz at a glance…Week 1: 48.27 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 10.20 cr Total: ₹ 58.47 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Ahead of Devara: Part 1's release, Jr NTR talked about the underwater sequences in the film. He said, “We had one option of shooting it in Kapoli because that was one of the biggest pools we had. And then, for some strange reason we decided to overspend and create a pool in the studio, in which we were shooting for predominantly our action sequences. It was a massive pool because we shot for about 30-35 odd days underwater. Underwater, over the water, underwater, over the water. That is a phenomenal episode…It is one of the most key sequences of Devara. And again, we are speaking about a world which is in the coastal regions of India. So, we really had a lot of water elements. Shoot on water, shoot in water,” in a chat with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Devara: Part 1 has been produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.