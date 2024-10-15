<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Film Mints Less Than Rs 2 Crore On Its First Monday

The box office collections of Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra saw a dip on Monday. The film crossed the ₹15 crore mark in its opening weekend but failed to maintain the pace. Jigra minted ₹1.5 crore on Monday, as per a report by Sacnilk. The film recorded a 10.35% overall Hindi occupancy. With this, the crime fiction drama has now accumulated a total of ₹18.10 crore. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra features Alia Bhatt as Satya Anand and Vedang Raina as her brother Ankur Anand. The plot centres on Satya, who is a devoted sister. She is determined to rescue her brother Ankur from a foreign jail, where he has been framed for a crime he didn't commit by Kabir (played by Aditya Nanda) and his family.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Jigra's weekend box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). Taran claimed that the film had “underperformed” in its opening weekend. He wrote, “Jigra has underperformed in its opening weekend... The numbers should've been higher, much higher, especially considering that Gangubai Kathiawadi [2022] and Raazi [2018] - both women-centric films starring Alia Bhatt - opened to significantly stronger numbers. The issue with #Jigra lies in its urban-centric appeal, which limits its reach beyond a few major centres... This also explains the ordinary/dull response in mass circuits, where the film struggled to attract and connect with a broader audience.”

He added, “Moving ahead, Jigra has an uninterrupted run until Diwali, providing an opportunity to recover the shortfall... However, for the film to secure a respectable *Week 1* total, it's crucial that the Monday to Thursday numbers stabilise and show consistency. [Week 1] Fri 4.55 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 16.64 cr.”

Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under their banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office.