Jeremy Renner Shares New Post From The Hospital: 'A Not No Great ICU Day Turned...'

A still from the video. (courtesy: @JeremyRenner)

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has shared another post, and this time it's on Twitter. The actor has dropped a video from the hospital in which he can be seen getting "spa" from his sister. In the video, he also introduces his mother Valerie Cearley. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much." Jeremy Renner had injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend.

Here's what Jeremy Renner posted today:

On Wednesday, Jeremy Renner shared the first post on his Instagram handle after his accident. He shared a picture of himself from the hospital and captioned it as "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." Soon after he shared the post, his Avengers Endgame co-stars flooded the comment section. Chris Evans wrote, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" Bollywood star Anil Kapoor dropped heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Here have a look:

In a statement earlier, the actor's spokesperson said that Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after the injury.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jeremy Renner is known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as The Avengers, Thor, Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow and many more. Last, he was seen in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.