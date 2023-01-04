Jeremy Renner Shares First Post After Snow Plowing Accident: 'I'm Too Messed Up Now To Type'

Jeremy Renner shared this image. (courtesy: jeremyrenner)

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared an update on his health on Wednesday morning. The actor had injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. The actor posted a picture of himself from the hospital, thanking fans for their "kind words." He wrote in his post: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all." In a statement earlier, the actor's spokesperson said that Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after the injury. In the comments section of Jeremy Renner's post, members of the film fraternity wished him a speedy recovery. The Russo Brothers commented: "Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery."

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, commented: "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way." Chris Pratt, who stars as Star-Lord, wrote: "Continued prayers your way brutha." Captain America star Chris Evans wrote: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Co-star Cobie Smulders added "Sending love your way..." Filmmaker Taika Waititi added, "My brother I love you." Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

See Jeremy Renner's post here:

On the work front, Jeremy Renner, most recently starred in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. He is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers.(2012). He has also featured in films like The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010), to name a few.