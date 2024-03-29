Jaya Bachchan On How She And Amitabh Bachchan Adapt With Changing Times: 'Or Else We Will Be Left Behind'

Image instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Jaya Bachchan is always candid when it comes to speaking about her family life on the public forum. During the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, the veteran star opened up about how she and her husband, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan have to keep up with the times or else they will be left behind. It occurred when Jaya, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were discussing changing times and different parenting strategies. Shweta mentioned that her superstar parents were “protective”, but she is not with Navya. To this, Jaya expressed, “We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught. That's how were brought up. You have been brought up differently. You will bring up your children even more differently.”

After that, Navya Navya Naveli Navya appreciated her grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for keeping up with the times. She said, “I feel today, looking at you, looking at Nana, I feel that you are over a certain age, you are adapting to current times and that's such a beautiful thing.” Jaya emphasised that this is something they have to do “or else we will be left behind.”

Complementing her grandparents, Navya Naveli Nanda added, “It can't be easy for you all to suddenly now see all of these new things happening. But the fact that you are so willing to adapt and change with the times is great and I appreciate that.”

In the same podcast, Jaya Bachchan opened up about how she loves spending time with the younger generation. She stated, “I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. I love sitting and listening to them and I love seeing them interact. It's very stimulating for me.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The movie was headlined by Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee.