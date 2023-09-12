Jawan: After Setting National Chain Record, A Round Up Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to roar and how. The Atlee directorial has been shattering records at the box office. After becoming the fastest Hindi film to hit Rs 250 crores on Day 4, Jawan's box office number continues to stand impressive at the national cinema chains on Day 5. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Jawan has minted Rs 11.85 crore until 08:30 P.M. on Monday in national chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. In the post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan Day 5 / Monday at national chains… Nett BOC [Box Office Collection]… Update: Monday, 8.30 pm. PVR + INOX: ₹ 9.45 crore. Cinepolis: ₹ 2.40 crore. Total: ₹ 11.85 crore. Total…Day 1: ₹ 29.96 crore. Day 2: ₹ 22.75 crore. Day 3: ₹ 32.67 crore. Day 4: ₹ 33.81 crore.”

These numbers came just a day after Jawan created history and minted Rs 252.08 crore. On September 10, the film not only breached the Rs 250 crore mark but also set a new benchmark for the highest single day as well as the highest extended weekend. The trade analyst revealed the big news through a tweet that read, “Jawan is beyond historic… Rewrites record books… highest single day and extended opening weekend [4 days] ever [Hindi films]… Smashes all records… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr. Total: ₹ 252.08 cr. Hindi. India business. Box office Jawan Creates History.”

Witnessing these numbers, it won't be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan is his own competition. After all, Jawan broke the record that was set by his film Pathaan earlier this year. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 stands in third place, after it minted Rs 250 crore on Day 6 of its release. Taran Adarsh informed it through a post on Instagram. While sharing the poster of Jawan, he wrote in the caption, “Jawan' fastest to hit ₹ 250 Cr… Overtakes ‘Pathaan', ‘Gadar 2', ‘Kgf2',‘Baahubali 2'…Jawan: Day 4, Pathaan: Day 5, Gadar 2: Day 6, KGF 2 Hindi: Day 7, Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 8, Dangal: Day 10, Sanju: Day 10, Tiger Zinda Hai: Day 10.”

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan hit the theatres on September 7. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The film boasts a stellar cast, as Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in cameo roles.