Jawan Star Sanya Malhotra 'Can Not Stop Dancing' To Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Watch

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

In Jawan, Sanya Malhotra is a serious doctor on a mission. Off the screen, she is her usual, fabulous self. Sanya stars as Dr Eeram, a member of Shah Rukh Khan's powerful women squad in Jawan ( don't worry, no spoilers). The actress has been celebrating the film's success in her own way. She posted a video of herself dancing to the track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan and she captioned it, "Can NOT stop dancing to NOT Ramaiya Vastavaiya #jawan #day5 #notramaiyavastavaiya." In the comments section, Tamannaah dropped heart eyed emojis. Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been sung by Shilpa Rao, and Vishal Dadlani. Sanya Malhotra also features in the song.

ICYMI, post the release ofJawan last week, Sanya Malhotra danced to the track Zinda Banda from the film. She simply added fire emojis in the caption.

On the release day of Jawan last week, Sanya Malhotra looked back at her journey from Dangal to Jawan and she wrote, "Dangal se Jawan tak. Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. (I have manifested this with so much intensity. Everyone has conspired to fulfill this. It is said that if you love something from your heart, the whole universe tries to meet you)."

Sanya Malhotra was also seen in Netflix's Kathal. She will also feature in The Great Indian Kitchen's Hindi remake with Harman Baweja and Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After starring in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha, co-starring Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover. She also starred in the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho. She has also starred in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Love Hostel and HIT - The First Case.