To Shah Rukh Khan From Jawan Co-Star Sanya Malhotra, His Signature Pose Shot On Dangal Set

Sanya in the video. (Courtesy: SanyaMalhotra)

Sanya Malhotra, soaring high with Jawan, shared a major throwback video on her Instagram feed on Thursday as Shah Rukh Khan's movie hit the theatres. The video was shot during the shoot of Sanya's debut feature Dangal. The video was shot by none other than Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. In the reel, we can see Sanya (dressed as her character in Dangal) doing the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan at a big stadium. In the background, Mitwa from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is playing. Sanya's caption was also filled with SRK references. Borrowing the famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om, Sanya wrote in the caption, "Dangal se Jawan tak/ Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai ( From Dangal to Jawan/ I wanted this thing so passionately that every aspect tried to make it happen. People say if you want something whole-heartedly, the whole world conspires to make you achieve that)."

Needless to say, Sanya's video received big shout outs from her industry friends. Radhika Apte dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji. Saiyami Kher also dropped a heart emoji. Zareen Khan, Adarsh Gourav also sent their best wishes in the form of emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Jawan has a bunch of female actors. Apart from Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, TV star Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi play pivotal roles in Jawan.

Earlier, Sanya Malhotra, who was self admittedly, "dodging the question" about working with Shah Rukh Khan, opened up about working in Jawan in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi and said, "The fact that I can talk about it, mai toh uski baat karne mein hi itni khush hun (I am just happy that I am finally being able to talk about it). Now, finally I am able to tell people, kyunki uss se pehle toh log puchte, 'Are you a part of Jawan?' and main itni kharab answer deti thi, like 'I hope I get to work with Shah Rukh Khan,' I was dodging these questions horribly."

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. The excitement of fans has reached the zenith across the nation. Several videos and social media posts can vouch for the fact that Jawan mania is here to stay. Shah Rukh Khan also responded to the love he has been receiving since the morning. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Wow have to take time out and thank every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving Jawan."

Take a look at the post here:

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Over the years, Sanya Malhotra grabbed eyeballs with her performances in movies like Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Pagglait, Kathal.