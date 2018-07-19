Janhvi Kapoor's Cheer Squad At Dhadak Screening Included Sridevi's Friends Rekha And Madhuri Dixit

Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit at Dhadak screening.

Ahead of its release, a special screening of Dhadak was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday and it was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. Headlining the screening were the film's lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. All eyes were on Janhvi as she arrived at the venue with her sister Anshula Kapoor. The screening was attended by the who's who of the film fraternity including veteran actresses Rekha and Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi were contemporaries in the Nineties. The only time they worked together was for the special song sequence in 2013 film Bombay Talkies. Recently, Janhvi also promoted Dhadakon Madhuri Dixit's show Dance Deewane. Meanwhile, Sridevi and Rekha co-starred in films like Jaani Dost and Jaanbaaz. The guest list also comprised stars like Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Janhvi's friend Sara Ali Khan, who will also be making her Bollywood debut this year, was also present at the screening.

Madhuri Dixit and Rekha at the screening

Karisma, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha at the screening

Sara Ali Khan at the screening

Needless to say, both Janhvi and Ishaan were well represented by their family members. Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were there to support the film's leading lady. Ishaan was accompanied by his mother Neelima Azeem, who was all smiles. Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput wouldn't have missed the film for the world.



Other guests at the star-studded evening included Kartik Aaryan, filmmaker David Dhawan, Huma Qureshi , Saqib Saleem, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and film's producer Karan Johar were also present for the big night.

Dhadak is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and it will hit the screens on Friday.