Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Trainer Namrata Purohit Is Just Too Cute

Janhvi Kapoor picked a super cute picture to wish her fitness trainer and friend Namrata Purohit on her birthday on Tuesday. In the picture, Janhvi and Namrata can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Janhvi Kapoor, in her caption, referred to Namrata Purohit as "queen" and she added, "Happy birthday to my favourite human! You have the best heart and love you so much." She added, "Continue shining and keeping us all sane (and fit) and bringing your sunshine to everything that you love. Love you." She accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit also trains Sara Ali Khan. A few days ago, she shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Sara and Janhvi and wrote: "The angelic devil and the devilish angel! Love both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Let's go back."

Earlier this year, she posted this video of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor working out together and it went insanely viral. "Friends that train together stay together," she wrote. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.