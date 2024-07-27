Janhvi Kapoor Laughs Off Rumours Of Buying Positive Comments On Social Media: "Not In My Budget"

Janhvi Kapoor, known for being candid when discussing personal and professional struggles, recently addressed allegations that actors pay for positive PR. The actress clarified she doesn't have the money to pay people to compliment her on social media. Janhvi, who is set to star next in Ulajh, which releases on August 2, shared that whenever she receives praise online, people often dismiss it as the work of PR machinery. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi said, “Social media pe galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na, to yeh (trolls) bolte rehte hai ki ‘Yeh to iska PR hoga.' Mai bol rahi hu itna budget nahi hai ki mai logo se tareef karvau. [When someone accidentally compliments on social media, trolls keep saying, 'This must be PR.' I'm saying, I don't have the budget to get people to compliment me.]”

Previously, in a chat with Karan Johar on the official YouTube page of Dharma Productions, Janhvi Kapoor shared how being trolled is a “privileged problem”. She said, “I think a lot, Karan. But it's honestly been my life for as long as I can remember it. And I don't think that is a very healthy thing but what I think is my bigger problem is I have not allowed myself even to feel bad about it. In my head, it is always like other people have it much worse. And it seems kind of phoney for me to sit here and be like, ‘I got trolled. It's hard.' It does not seem like a real-enough problem because it is not a relatable-enough problem for the common man and it is a privileged problem.”

In the Pinkvilla interview, Janhvi Kapoor also praised her Devara co-star Jr NTR for being an exceptional dancer. She said, “His speed, at which he picks up steps, is unheard of. Mai matlab 10 din ke liye taange tod rahi hu vo ek second me aake seekh jaate hai. [I am struggling for 10 days and he learns it in just one second.]” Devara, which is set to release on October 10 this year, will be Janhvi's debut in South cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Ulajh has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. It also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Meiyang Chang in key roles.