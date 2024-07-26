An <i>Ulajh</i> Update: <i>Gladiator</i> Stunt Director Nick Powell Joins Janhvi Kapoor's Film

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming espionage thriller, Ulajh, is set to hit theatres on August 2, 2024. The film delves into the high-stakes world of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers and diplomats. The trailer has already caught everyone's attention, showcasing Janhvi Kapoor in some thrilling action sequences. The action scenes in Ulajh are choreographed by veteran stunt director Nick Powell, known for his work on acclaimed international films like The Bourne Identity, Gladiator, and The Last Samurai.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about the intense preparation for the film and said, "People often misunderstand the role of IFS officers, they think it's similar to other positions where hard combat training is required. IFS officer training is more focused on diplomacy, maintaining international relations, and strategic thinking using words. Through Ulajh, I gained insight into the skill sets required to be an IFS officer. For my character Suhana in Ulajh, we kept this authenticity intact. While I didn't undergo combat training, Nick Powell ensured that the essential action training went more in the zone and authentic for an IFS."

Nick Powell added, "Janhvi is so feminine and making her do an action sequence and trying to make her look as someone who is punching people, hurting them, of course, because she is afraid and does not intend to hurt them deliberately was difficult."

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang in key roles. The film also features Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures.