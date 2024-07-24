<i>Ulajh</i> BTS: Gulshan Devaiah And Janhvi Kapoor Had This Much Fun On Shoot

What happens on the sets of Ulajh, makes its way to Instagram. Gulshan Devaiah, who stars in the film, shared a LOL video from the shoot. The video features Janhvi Kapoor clicking pictures of flowers and she says, "Proper tourist." The video then transitions to the actors shooting outdoors in the cold. In another section of the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen getting excited for food. Gulshan captioned the post, "Ulajh is the result of very serious people doing very serious things" - unknown." The text on the video flashes, "Mad house of Ulajh."

Check out the post shared by Gulshan Devaiah here:

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as a young officer in the Indian Foreign Services, who is tangled in a web of lies, deceit, betrayal and a conspiracy. Sharing the film's trailer on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. Ulajh Trailer out now. In cinemas on 2nd August."

The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. It is slated to release on August 2.

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao earlier this year. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.