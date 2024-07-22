Ulajh Song Shaukan Out: Janhvi Kapoor Promises The Ultimate Dance Floor Anthem

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor)

After a resounding reception to Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh trailer, the makers have launched the debut song Shaukan, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah. Composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev, Shaukan boasts the captivating vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar. With lyrics penned by Kumaar, the song's electrifying beats make it a must-have addition to any party playlist.

In the vibrant song, Janhvi Kapoor exudes flirtatious and playful energy while party hopping in sultry outfits. Expressing her excitement, the actress wrote, "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on Shaukan is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece."

Talking about the song's significance in the film, National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria said, "We needed an intoxicating, signature sound for the film and Shashwat Sachdev more than lived up to it. Shaukan is an integral piece of the film's narrative puzzle and I can't wait to see what audiences and listeners make of it."



Singer Neha Kakkar added, "Singing Shaunkan along with Jubin was a fantastic experience! Kudos to Shashwat for making this banger. Shaukan is not just another party number; it's a vibe. Can't wait for my fans to hear the song and groove to the beats."



Singer Jubin Nautiyal said, "Janhvi and Gulshan's on-screen chemistry has taken the song a notch higher. I hope all my fans love the track as much as I do."

Ulajh follows the journey of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi.

Uljah is set to hit the theatres on August 2.