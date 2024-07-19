Ulajh New Poster: All Eyes On Janhvi Kapoor And Her Secrets

Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

New day, new poster of Ulajh. On Friday, the makers shared new poster from the film on social media. The first one features Janhvi Kapoor with a file that has "conspiracy" written on it. The other ones feature her co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang sneaking in on her. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Every whisper is a lie. Every friend is a trap. Every clue is a betrayal." The film features Janhvi Kapoor as a young officer in the Indian Foreign Services, who is tangled in a web of lies, deceit, betrayal and a conspiracy. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

Check out the new poster of the film here:

Sharing the film's trailer on Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. Ulajh Trailer out now. In cinemas on 2nd August."

The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. It is slated to release on August 2.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao earlier this year. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.