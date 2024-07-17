Asked If He Likes Shooting Intimate Scenes, Gulshan Devaiah Said...

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: gulshandevaiah78)

Gulshan Devaiah is all set for the release of his next film, Ulajh. Ahead of his film's release, the actor conducted an AMA session on Reddit on Tuesday, where he answered many fan questions. During the seassion when a user asked, “Bhai starting mein jab intimate scenes karte the to kaisa lagta tha , aur ab kaisa lagta hai (When you started out with doing intimate scenes, how did you feel? How does it feel now)?” Gulshan said in response, “Bahot boring tha, aur abhi bhi bahot boring hai. Sirf tum log ko dekhke maza aata hai (Very boring as it was before and even now. Only you guys like watching them).”

Another user asked, “Hey Gulshan, huge fan of your filmography and acting! I think that you and Rajkummar Rao were fantastic in Badhaai Do, and Indian cinema rarely does bold movies that opt for LGBTQIA+ stories. Do you think that the movie opened up the pathway to seeing more of such movies and did you ever feel like it may hurt your career?” Gulshan replied, “I never felt that it would hurt my career. And more films will be made like this. A love story is a love story.”

Last year, Gulshan Devaiah announced his new project with Radhika Apte in the most hilarious way possible. In the photo, the actor is seen with a face mask on. He posed in a pair of golden-rimmed spectacles. The caption read: "READY FOR THE FIRST DAY OF FILMING!! Inspired by my birthday wishes photo of my friend Babu Rao." Gulshan Devaiah tagged Radhika Apte, who reacted with laughing and kiss emojis. The Night Manager fame Tillotama Shome wrote, “I am Groot”, in the comments. Adarsh Gourav called it a “cracking photo.” Comedian Rahul Subramanian wrote, “Nayakan Kamal feels.”

Gulshan Devaiah also has Ulajh, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, lined up.