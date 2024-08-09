<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: An Update On Janhvi Kapoor's Thriller

The first-week box office report for Ulajh is finally here. The spy thriller opened with a decent start and saw strong collections over its first weekend. However, the numbers began to decline from the first Monday. On day 7, the film, headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, earned ₹ 0.45 crore at the box office, according to a Sacnilk report. The movie has accumulated a total of ₹ 7.2 crore in its first week. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh narrates the story of Suhana Bhatia, an IFS officer who is the only woman appointed to the Indian High Commission in London. The movie also features Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang in important roles.

Ahead of Ulajh's release, Gulshan Devaiah, who played the role of Nakul Bhatia in the movie, opened up about how he and Janhvi Kapoor “don't vibe at all”. In a chat with Film Companion, the actor said. “It is not like we are sitting and chatting, we don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting or anything like that. Yes, but we don't! I was like, ‘Bro we are not vibing, this is not happening. So, it's not going to be like we are going to spend time and get to know somebody and use that familiarity in the performance. That's not going to happen. That happens at other places with other actors, you vibe like that. Not necessarily become friends but you find something common, interesting about them or something to do together.”

Applauding Janhvi Kapoor's professionalism, Gulshan Devaiah added, “But I never felt that it was getting in the way of us doing the scenes, it didn't feel like, ‘Oh I am not getting enough or something is lacking.' I never felt that. We were trying to achieve whatever the director wanted and that was coming together! Because she is a professional actor, doing her job.”

Ulajh has been bankrolled by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.