Gulshan Devaiah On Ulajh Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor: 'We Don't Vibe At All'

A poster of the film. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh has become the talk of the town. The film, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, will release on August 2. Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Meiyang Chang are also a part of the film. Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Gulshan opened up about working with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor said he and Janhvi “don't vibe at all”. “It is not like we are sitting and chatting, we don't vibe at all, actually. I don't think she finds me funny, interesting or anything like that. Yes, but we don't! I was like, ‘Bro we are not vibing, this is not happening. So, it's not going to be like we are going to spend time and get to know somebody and use that familiarity in the performance. That's not going to happen. That happens at other places with other actors, you vibe like that. Not necessarily become friends but you find something common, interesting about them or something to do together,” he said.

Gulshan Devaiah also gave a shout-out to Janhvi Kapoor's professionalism and revealed how the awkwardness never affected their work. He added. “But I never felt that it was getting in the way of us doing the scenes, it didn't feel like, ‘Oh I am not getting enough or something is lacking.' I never felt that. We were trying to achieve whatever the director wanted and that was coming together! Because she is a professional actor, doing her job.”

Listening to Gulshan Devaiah's comments, Janhvi Kapoor, in the same interview, opened up about an incident. The actress revealed that she was once asked to take Gulshan out for a coffee. She said, “I got a call once on set saying, ‘I feel you and Gulshan should go for coffee together. Because between takes you aren't cracking jokes.' And she was like, ‘Maybe you should laugh at his jokes because otherwise he might be feeling a little intimidated.”

Ulajh has been backed by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.