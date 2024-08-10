<i>Ulajh</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: The Progress Report Of Janhvi Kapoor's Film So Far

Advertisement

Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 8: The Progress Report Of Janhvi Kapoor's Film So Far

Apart from Janhvi, Ulajh also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang and Roshan Mathew in key roles

Read Time: 2 mins
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.
New Delhi:

Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Ulajh released in theatres on August 2. As per a report by Sacnilk, Ulajh minted ₹35 lakh on its second Friday. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 7.55 crore. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh narrates the story of Suhana Bhatia (played by Janhvi Kapoor), a young IFS officer, who is the only woman appointed at the Indian High Commission in London. Apart from Janhvi, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang and Roshan Mathew in key roles.  

Previously, in an interaction with VarietyJanhvi Kapoor discussed her preparation for the role of Suhana Bhatia. She mentioned that she engaged in extensive acting workshops and dedicated significant time to script readings. “It really changed the way I look at my craft. And then I just disappeared for 10-12 days before the shoot with the script. I wanted to spend time with the script and myself at home… getting familiar with the text,” she said. 

Janhvi added that she concentrated more on the intellectual aspects of her character rather than the physical factors. Since Suhana Bhatia was an IFS officer, the actress expressed a desire to undergo training relevant to that particular government rank. “I wanted to do the training that Suhana probably had done in her life. And when I was thrown into these physically demanding situations, I approached it the way that Suhana, as someone who actually doesn't have any combat training, would,” she said.  

Bankrolled by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, Ulajh has been released under the banner of Junglee Pictures.  

