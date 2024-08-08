Advertisement

Ulajh Makers Drop A Surprise On Cinema LoversDay

This Friday, audience can enjoy Ulajh for an unbeatable price of just Rs 99

Read Time: 1 min
<i>Ulajh</i> Makers Drop A Surprise On Cinema LoversDay
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.
New Delhi:

Cinema Lovers Day, celebrated across theatres, aims to make movie-going more accessible and enjoyable for all. This Friday, audience can enjoy Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, for unbeatable price of just Rs 99, celebrating Cinema Lovers Day. The spy thriller Ulajh, is winning hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal of Suhana Bhatia, a determined young diplomat, navigating a complex web of international intrigue and political conspiracies, has captivated viewers, making Ulajh a must-watch film this season.

Don't miss the chance to witness Ulajh on the big screen at this special price. Head to your nearest theatre on Friday, 9th August, and be a part of this cinematic phenomenon.

The film also features a solid ensemble cast consisting of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Jitendra Joshi and Rajendra Gupta.

This film is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and also directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is running in cinemas now.

Cinema Lovers Day, Ulajh, Ulajh Cinema Lovers Day
