How Janhvi Kapoor Deals With Trolls: 'Does Not Seem Like A Real Enough Problem'

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are busy with the promotional campaign of Mr And Mrs Mahi. Recently, the two sat down for a chat with Karan Johar. In an interview released on the official YouTube page of Dharma Productions, Janhvi opened up about dealing with trolls. It all began when KJo asked the actress if trolls affect her. To this, Janhvi responded, “I think a lot, Karan. But it's honestly been my life for as long as I can remember it. And I don't think that is a very healthy thing but what I think is my bigger problem is I have not allowed myself even to feel bad about it. In my head, it is always like other people have it much worse. And it seems kind of phoney for me to sit here and be like, ‘I got trolled. It's hard.' It does not seem like a real-enough problem because it is not a relatable-enough problem for the common man and it is a privileged problem.”

“It is like a bitter pill I have swallowed. It does not hurt me as much. I think it hurts me more when the things are said about the people I care about.,” Janhvi Kapoor added.

When asked whether comments about her body disturb her, Janhvi Kapoor recounted a childhood incident. She said, “I feel like this is also an aspect I have been navigating for a long time. I remember, I think, the first time I felt se*ualised by the media was, I think I was 12 or 13 years old. I went to an event with mom and dad and there were pictures of me in the media. And I think Instagram or social media had just started to boom. And I found pictures of me in what seemed like a po*nographic site. And boys in my school were looking at it and laughing. It was just a very weird thing to navigate but I have been navigating it for a very long time.”

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr And Mrs Mahi will be released on May 31. The movie has been jointly backed by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.