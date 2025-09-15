Janhvi Kapoor Reveals The Qualities She Wants In Her Life Partner: "<i>Sanskari Hona Chahiye...</i>"

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a name that draws attention, be it for her films, her fashion choices, or her personal life. On Monday, during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the actress shared candid insights into what she looks for in her life partner.

When asked about the qualities she expects, Janhvi didn't hold back. She said, "Bahut saari qualities chahiye mujhe, pehle toh sanskari hona chahiye, dusra sense of humour hona chahiye aur appetite bahut bada hona chahiye. (I want many qualities in him, firstly, he should be cultured, secondly he should have a sense of humour, and thirdly, he should have a big appetite.)"

Her response drew laughs from the audience, but the questions didn't stop there. When the crowd cheekily asked how much her partner should be able to earn, Janhvi light-heartedly replied, "Kuch bhi chalega. (Anything will do)," while laughing.

The actress was also quizzed about her views on marriage. To this, she replied, "Abhi meri planning sirf filmo ko lekar hai, shaadi ki planning ke liye bahut time hai. (Right now, my planning is only around films, there's still a lot of time for marriage planning.)"

Interestingly, the event took an even more personal turn when her co-star Rohit Saraf made a remark that had everyone buzzing. During a fun exchange, a reporter asked one of the male leads to propose to Janhvi. Without missing a beat, Varun suggested that Rohit should do it.

However, Rohit laughed it off and indirectly dropped a hint about Janhvi's real-life relationship. He quipped, "Main Shikhar se maar nahi khaunga bhai. (I won't take a beating from Shikhar.)"

The statement instantly grabbed attention, as Janhvi has often been linked with Shikhar Pahariya. The two, though never officially confirming their relationship, have been spotted together on several occasions. Their bond reportedly dates back to their teenage years. The pair is said to have first dated in 2016 before parting ways, only to rekindle their romance in 2022.

Over the past year, the duo has been seen enjoying vacations, attending high-profile events, and even cheering together from the stands at Wimbledon 2025's semi-final.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The film is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2025.