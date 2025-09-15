Janhvi Kapoor Bats For Personality Rights: "My Fake Images Are On Social Media, People Believe They Are Real"

In today's world, where AI and social media can create as much as they can distort, personality rights have become a serious concern. In recent weeks, the Delhi High Court has been hearing petitions from some of Bollywood's biggest names, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar, over the unauthorised use of their names, images, and digital likenesses.

These cases have brought the focus back on how the law must evolve to protect celebrities from deepfakes, fake merchandise, and other online misuse.

It was against this backdrop that the trailer launch of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Mumbai turned into more than a film event. Alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, director Shashank Khaitan, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, the discussion also touched upon the growing need to safeguard personality rights.

Speaking on the lines of the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's image, name, and more, Janhvi shared her own worries about manipulated images online. "I think security is extremely important. I don't go into the legal or technical details, but I know that many fake images are on social media. Sometimes even media portals share them," she said.

The actress went on to say that while celebrities may recognise the fakes, the public often doesn't. "You and I might recognise that they're fake, but ordinary people believe they are real," Janhvi explained.

Varun Dhawan underlined the dual nature of technology, acknowledging both its promise and its risks. "This is very important. I believe technology always comes with responsibility. It can be helpful but also misused," he said.

The actor added that without regulation, the future could see actors replaced by digital versions. "Right now we're enjoying its benefits, but in the future there will be a need for laws and regulations," Varun added.

"Otherwise, a time may come when actors are no longer needed and can just be digitally created. That's why actors must preserve their unique X-factor and protect it," he continued.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flagged unauthorised merchandise and deepfakes. Abhishek Bachchan raised concerns over his identity being exploited online. Karan Johar argued that even a filmmaker's goodwill is at risk when his name and image are misused. In each case, the court agreed that such unauthorised exploitation was unacceptable.

The conversation at the trailer launch only underscored how urgent the matter has become.

Coming back to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the movie will hit the big screens on October 2, 2025.

