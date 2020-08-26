Janhvi Kapoor Has Been Busy. No, Not Filming - Here's What She's Been Upto

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is back with her "painter" phase, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram profile on Wednesday afternoon. In the picture, the actress can be seen happily posing along with some of her creations. She wrote in her post that she is "trying to be a painter" and she did a pretty good job. "Been trying to be a painter this past week," read the caption on her post. A fan of the actress described it as "lovely" in the comments section of Janhvi's post. "Woah this is amazing" added another. Instagram user.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

When the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March this year, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself along with some of her paintings. She captioned the post: "Self isolation productivity." She added the hashtags #ilovepineapple, #stayhomestaysafe and #fightcorona to her post. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix on August 12. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.