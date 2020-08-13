On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Tweets 'Missed You Every Second Of The 900 Days You Left Us'

Boney Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: boneykapoor)

Producer Boney Kapoor shared a heart-wrenching post on Twitter on his wife Sridevi's birth anniversary today. Boney Kapoor wrote he missed Sridevi "every second of the 900 days" she left him and he added that the joy of their daughter Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl getting a positive response is "incomplete without her." He tweeted: "Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu's work in Gunjan Saxena. I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday, my love, my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevi."

Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us , but more so today to see the joy on your face for the good reaction to Janu's work in Gunjan, I wish you were here with us, our joy is incomplete without you. Happy birthday my love my life. #HappyBirthdaySridevipic.twitter.com/jkVSzfzD90 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix a day before Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary. The Sharan Sharma-directed movie missed its date with the big screen due to the shutdown of theatres because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gunjan Saxena, based on the life of the female Indian Air Force officer to go to war, was warmly welcomed by film critics.

Meanwhile, on Sridevi's birth anniversary today, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a picture of herself with her mother and wrote: "I love you mumma." Janhvi is the elder of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's two daughters. Her younger sister is Khushi.

Sridevi, India's first female superstar, died in February 2018 in Dubai, where she gone to attend a family wedding. Her last film was MOM, for which she received a National Award posthumously.