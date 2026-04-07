Janhvi Kapoor Gushes Over Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya: 'No One Else I Have More Fun With'

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating for a while now. They're often spotted together at parties, family functions, and events. In a recent interaction, the actress opened up about how she can be a kid around him.

What's Happening

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I can be the truest version of myself because of love. It's given me a safe place to hear my thoughts and believe them. His presence has always provided that."

She continued, "It's a safe place where I can be a child around him and just be a kid. There's no one else I have more fun with."

What Janhvi Told About Shikhar On Karan Johar's Show

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi about dating Shikhar Pahariya, she replied, "I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

About Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

What's Next For Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly working with Lakshya and Tiger Shroff in Dharma Productions' next action movie Lag Jaa Gale. Last month, it was widely reported that the trio had begun filming in Mumbai for the Raj Mehta-directed picture.

Lately, Janhvi has also been in the headlines for her role in the critically acclaimed film Homebound. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has been shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

ALSO READ | 'People Called Sridevi A Homewrecker, It Played On Her Mind': Janhvi Kapoor