Janhvi Kapoor Danced To Cardi B's Up (Again). This Time, By The Pool

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy janhvikapoor )

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor posted a new dance video

She can be seen dancing with her friend

"Missing the Filmfare stage," wrote Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor found the perfect way to get over her Monday blues. She posted a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen dancing by the pool along with her friend. Just like the last time, the actress picked the song Up by Cardi B. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing the video in her Instagram profile, wrote: "Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now." She added the hashtag #FilmfareOnReels to her post. Janhvi's dance video got a whole lot of love from her Instafam.

Check out the post here:

Janhvi Kapoor has actively been sharing dance videos on her Instagram profile. See some of the posts shared by her here:

Janhvi Kapoor, who was holidaying in Maldives with her friends, shared multiple pictures from her vacation. Last week, Janhvi shared pictures, in which she could be seen dressed in a printed bikini with shades of yellow and green. "Island girl," she captioned the post. Before that, the actress shared stunning pictures from her holiday, dressed in an iridescent swimsuit.

See the posts here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi, studying at the New York Film Academy, aspires to be an actress.