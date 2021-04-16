Viral: Janhvi Kapoor Dancing To Cardi B's Up With Her Squad

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor took the Internet by storm on Friday after share shared a "cool" video of herself dancing to Cardi B's song Up with her squad by the poolside. The actress, who is a trained dancer, took the dance challenge to another level with her quirky moves. Dressed in a purple top and yellow shorts, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen grooving to the beats of Up with her friends. Sharing the video, she wrote: "I really wish we were cooler than this but..." LOL. Her dance clip left her fans in splits. They dropped laughing icons in the comments section of the actress' post.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment. She was last seen in Roohi.

The actress has Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 lined up.

Janhvi Kapoor shot half of the Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. However, on Friday, a source at Dharma Productions told NDTV that Kartik Aaryan has been dropped from the film. "This project won't have Kartik Aaryan anymore. I can't tell you all the reasons but yes, it's not been a pleasant experience so far, that's all I can say. It has never happened in the history of Dharma Productions that an actor who has shot a film has been dropped," the source told NDTV and added that the producers removed the actor from the film because he has been acting difficult with the makers.