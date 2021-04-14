Khushi Kapoor Enjoying New York Summer All By Herself Is Getting A Bit Too Much For Janhvi

Khushi Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy khushi05k )

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi, who is currently in New York, is filling up her Instagram with glimpses of her life in the Big Apple. In her latest post, Khushi Kapoor wrote about enjoying summer in New York along with a summery snippet of NYC's Central Park, bordered by skyscrapers. "Hello Summer," Khushi captioned her album, which also comes with a cute selfie of hers - she looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow top and denims. Now, it appears, Khushi Kapoor enjoying summer months in New York all by herself is getting a bit too much for sister Janhvi.

Missing hanging out with Khushi, Janvhi dropped this adorable comment on her post: "Can you come back and say hello to me also?" LOL.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had shared photos of herself boating in a Central Park lake on Instagram. While she was extremely "happy" about her adventures, Janhvi Kapoor commented "sad."

Last month, Janhvi Kapoor was on a trip to the US, when she took New York by storm with her sister Khushi in tow. Here's what Janhvi had shared on her Instagram:

Khushi Kapoor had flown out of Maximum City on September 2019 for destination Big Apple, where she is currently studying films. She returned to Mumbai in March 2020 when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India. After spending months at home, Khushi flew back to the US recently. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped an envy-inducing vacation in the Maldives, photos from which trended for days on the Internet.