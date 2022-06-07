Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are Causing A 'Bawaal' In Paris

Varun Dhawan posing with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan, who was busy promoting his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo, has jetted off to Paris with Janhvi Kapoor for the shooting of his next movie Bawaal. The actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram stories where he is seen posing with the actress at the Paris airport. He can be seen standing on a bollard in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He layered the look with a green shirt and a black cap. Janhvi, on the other hand, is looking pretty in a beige coloured outfit and has paired her look with a grey-blue stole.

Here have a look:

Varun Dhawan also shared a video of himself dancing on the streets of Paris to his recently released song Rangisari from his coming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Check out the post below:

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are collaborating for the first time for the movie. Bawaal is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the theatres next year on April 7.

Here's what Janhvi Kapoor posted:

Meanwhile, before jetting off to Paris, Janhvi Kapoor was holidaying in France. She has shared several pictures from the picturesque location. Sharing the post, she wrote, "vive la france (long live France)". Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has an interesting lineup of films - Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is releasing on June 24 and Amar Kaushik's comedy-horror Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2, Mili and Good Luck Jerry.